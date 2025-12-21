Stars host the Maple Leafs after Robertson’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-14-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (24-7-5, in the Central Division) Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Toronto Maple Leafs (15-14-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (24-7-5, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -204, Maple Leafs +168; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Toronto Maple Leafs after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 8-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Dallas has gone 11-5-1 at home and 24-7-5 overall. The Stars have a +31 scoring differential, with 125 total goals scored and 94 conceded.

Toronto has a 15-14-5 record overall and a 5-9-0 record on the road. The Maple Leafs have allowed 112 goals while scoring 108 for a -4 scoring differential.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 14 goals and 34 assists for the Stars. Robertson has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 14 goals and eight assists for the Maple Leafs. Dakota Joshua has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

