St. Louis and New York take the ice in out-of-conference matchup

New York Rangers (16-15-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (13-15-7, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -141, Blues +118; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the New York Rangers take the ice in an out-of-conference matchup.

St. Louis is 7-8-4 at home and 13-15-7 overall. The Blues have conceded 121 goals while scoring 87 for a -34 scoring differential.

New York has a 16-15-4 record overall and a 12-5-1 record on the road. The Rangers have a -7 scoring differential, with 88 total goals scored and 95 conceded.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk has eight goals and 10 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Tanner Miller has nine goals and 11 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-5-0, averaging two goals, 3.6 assists, four penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

