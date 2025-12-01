Sports on TV for Tuesday, Dec. 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Dec. 2
CHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Lulea Hockey vs. Ilves Tampere
2:30 p.m.
NHLN — ERC Ingolstadt vs. Frolunda Gothenburg
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Campbell at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Oklahoma at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Syracuse
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Pittsburgh
PEACOCK — Iowa at Michigan St.
SECN — Virginia Tech at South Carolina
TRUTV — E. Michigan at Butler
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Duke
8 p.m.
BTN — Wagner at Maryland
FS1 — Purdue at Rutgers
9 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Florida St.
ESPN2 — UConn at Kansas
ESPNU — Missouri at Notre Dame
SECN — Miami at Mississippi
TRUTV — Nicholls St. at Creighton
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Kentucky
10 p.m.
FS1 — Southern Cal at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — UConn at South Florida
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: New York at Boston
PEACOCK — New York at Boston
11 p.m.
NBC — Regional Coverage: Oklahoma City at Golden State
PEACOCK — Oklahoma City at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham FC
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Udinese at Juventus, Round of 16
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Germany, Final – Leg 2, Madrid
3:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL Nations League: Uruguay vs. Ecuador, Montevideo, Uruguay
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL Nations League: Argentina vs. Bolivia, Buenos Aires, Argentina
_____
