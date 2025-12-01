Sports on TV for Tuesday, Dec. 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Dec. 2 CHL HOCKEY Noon NHLN — Lulea Hockey vs.…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, Dec. 2

CHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Lulea Hockey vs. Ilves Tampere

2:30 p.m.

NHLN — ERC Ingolstadt vs. Frolunda Gothenburg

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Campbell at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Oklahoma at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Syracuse

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Pittsburgh

PEACOCK — Iowa at Michigan St.

SECN — Virginia Tech at South Carolina

TRUTV — E. Michigan at Butler

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Duke

8 p.m.

BTN — Wagner at Maryland

FS1 — Purdue at Rutgers

9 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Florida St.

ESPN2 — UConn at Kansas

ESPNU — Missouri at Notre Dame

SECN — Miami at Mississippi

TRUTV — Nicholls St. at Creighton

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Kentucky

10 p.m.

FS1 — Southern Cal at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — UConn at South Florida

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff: Top 25

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: New York at Boston

PEACOCK — New York at Boston

11 p.m.

NBC — Regional Coverage: Oklahoma City at Golden State

PEACOCK — Oklahoma City at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — English Premier League: Manchester City at Fulham FC

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Udinese at Juventus, Round of 16

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Germany, Final – Leg 2, Madrid

3:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL Nations League: Uruguay vs. Ecuador, Montevideo, Uruguay

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL Nations League: Argentina vs. Bolivia, Buenos Aires, Argentina

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.