All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|26
|15
|7
|4
|0
|34
|88
|71
|Pensacola
|23
|15
|5
|3
|0
|33
|71
|63
|Peoria
|24
|16
|8
|0
|0
|32
|68
|49
|Roanoke
|25
|13
|9
|2
|1
|29
|69
|64
|Evansville
|22
|12
|7
|0
|3
|27
|63
|54
|Knoxville
|23
|12
|10
|1
|0
|25
|60
|64
|Fayetteville
|24
|10
|12
|2
|0
|22
|49
|59
|Quad City
|24
|10
|12
|2
|0
|22
|58
|69
|Birmingham
|24
|8
|11
|1
|4
|21
|64
|81
|Macon
|21
|7
|10
|2
|2
|18
|45
|61
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Huntsville 5, Knoxville 1
Wednesday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 6 p.m.
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 6:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
