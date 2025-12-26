All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|21
|14
|4
|3
|0
|31
|66
|60
|Huntsville
|23
|13
|6
|4
|0
|30
|80
|65
|Roanoke
|24
|12
|9
|2
|1
|27
|67
|63
|Peoria
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|26
|57
|42
|Knoxville
|21
|12
|8
|1
|0
|25
|58
|57
|Evansville
|20
|11
|7
|0
|2
|24
|55
|48
|Fayetteville
|21
|10
|9
|2
|0
|22
|42
|48
|Quad City
|22
|9
|11
|2
|0
|20
|52
|61
|Macon
|19
|7
|9
|1
|2
|17
|42
|53
|Birmingham
|22
|6
|11
|1
|4
|17
|56
|78
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 6, Roanoke 2
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.