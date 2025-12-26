All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 21 14 4 3 0 31 66 60…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 21 14 4 3 0 31 66 60 Huntsville 23 13 6 4 0 30 80 65 Roanoke 24 12 9 2 1 27 67 63 Peoria 21 13 8 0 0 26 57 42 Knoxville 21 12 8 1 0 25 58 57 Evansville 20 11 7 0 2 24 55 48 Fayetteville 21 10 9 2 0 22 42 48 Quad City 22 9 11 2 0 20 52 61 Macon 19 7 9 1 2 17 42 53 Birmingham 22 6 11 1 4 17 56 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 6, Roanoke 2

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.