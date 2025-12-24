All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 21 14 4 3 0 31 66 60…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 21 14 4 3 0 31 66 60 Huntsville 23 13 6 4 0 30 80 65 Roanoke 23 12 8 2 1 27 65 57 Peoria 21 13 8 0 0 26 57 42 Evansville 20 11 7 0 2 24 55 48 Knoxville 20 11 8 1 0 23 52 55 Fayetteville 21 10 9 2 0 22 42 48 Quad City 22 9 11 2 0 20 52 61 Macon 19 7 9 1 2 17 42 53 Birmingham 22 6 11 1 4 17 56 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Roanoke at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Fayetteville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

