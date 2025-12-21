All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 20 14 4 2 0 30 63 56…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 20 14 4 2 0 30 63 56 Huntsville 23 13 6 4 0 30 80 65 Roanoke 23 12 8 2 1 27 65 57 Peoria 21 13 8 0 0 26 57 42 Evansville 20 11 7 0 2 24 55 48 Knoxville 20 11 8 1 0 23 52 55 Fayetteville 21 10 9 2 0 22 42 48 Quad City 22 9 11 2 0 20 52 61 Macon 19 7 9 1 2 17 42 53 Birmingham 21 5 11 1 4 15 52 75

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 3, Knoxville 1

Quad City 4, Macon 2

Birmingham 6, Roanoke 5

Peoria 4, Evansville 1

Huntsville 5, Pensacola 1

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola 5, Macon 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

