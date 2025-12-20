All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|18
|13
|3
|2
|0
|28
|57
|47
|Huntsville
|22
|12
|6
|4
|0
|28
|75
|64
|Roanoke
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|26
|60
|51
|Evansville
|19
|11
|6
|0
|2
|24
|54
|44
|Peoria
|20
|12
|8
|0
|0
|24
|53
|41
|Knoxville
|19
|11
|7
|1
|0
|23
|51
|52
|Fayetteville
|20
|9
|9
|2
|0
|20
|39
|47
|Quad City
|21
|8
|11
|2
|0
|18
|48
|59
|Macon
|17
|7
|7
|1
|2
|17
|36
|44
|Birmingham
|20
|4
|11
|1
|4
|13
|46
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Peoria 2, Evansville 0
Huntsville 1, Quad City 0
Friday’s Games
Macon 3, Quad City 2
Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1
Knoxville 3, Birmingham 2
Huntsville 2, Evansville 0
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Quad City at Macon, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
