All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 18 13 3 2 0 28 57 47 Huntsville 22 12 6 4 0 28 75 64 Roanoke 22 12 8 1 1 26 60 51 Evansville 19 11 6 0 2 24 54 44 Peoria 20 12 8 0 0 24 53 41 Knoxville 19 11 7 1 0 23 51 52 Fayetteville 20 9 9 2 0 20 39 47 Quad City 21 8 11 2 0 18 48 59 Macon 17 7 7 1 2 17 36 44 Birmingham 20 4 11 1 4 13 46 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 2, Evansville 0

Huntsville 1, Quad City 0

Friday’s Games

Macon 3, Quad City 2

Roanoke 2, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 3, Birmingham 2

Huntsville 2, Evansville 0

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Quad City at Macon, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

