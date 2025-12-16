All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 18 13 3 2 0 28 57 47…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 18 13 3 2 0 28 57 47 Evansville 17 11 4 0 2 24 54 40 Huntsville 20 10 6 4 0 24 72 64 Roanoke 21 11 8 1 1 24 58 50 Peoria 19 11 8 0 0 22 51 41 Knoxville 18 10 7 1 0 21 48 50 Fayetteville 19 9 8 2 0 20 38 45 Quad City 19 8 10 1 0 17 46 55 Macon 16 6 7 1 2 15 33 42 Birmingham 19 4 10 1 4 13 44 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Quad City at Macon, 7 p.m.

Roanoke at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

