SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 15, 2025, 10:12 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 18 13 3 2 0 28 57 47
Evansville 17 11 4 0 2 24 54 40
Huntsville 20 10 6 4 0 24 72 64
Roanoke 21 11 8 1 1 24 58 50
Peoria 19 11 8 0 0 22 51 41
Knoxville 18 10 7 1 0 21 48 50
Fayetteville 19 9 8 2 0 20 38 45
Quad City 19 8 10 1 0 17 46 55
Macon 16 6 7 1 2 15 33 42
Birmingham 19 4 10 1 4 13 44 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 4, Evansville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

