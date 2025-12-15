All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 18 13 3 2 0 28 57 47…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 18 13 3 2 0 28 57 47 Evansville 17 11 4 0 2 24 54 40 Huntsville 20 10 6 4 0 24 72 64 Roanoke 21 11 8 1 1 24 58 50 Peoria 19 11 8 0 0 22 51 41 Knoxville 18 10 7 1 0 21 48 50 Fayetteville 19 9 8 2 0 20 38 45 Quad City 19 8 10 1 0 17 46 55 Macon 16 6 7 1 2 15 33 42 Birmingham 19 4 10 1 4 13 44 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 4, Evansville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Peoria, 11:30 a.m.

Quad City at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.