All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 18 13 3 2 0 28 57 47…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 18 13 3 2 0 28 57 47 Evansville 16 11 3 0 2 24 52 36 Huntsville 20 10 6 4 0 24 72 64 Roanoke 21 11 8 1 1 24 58 50 Peoria 19 11 8 0 0 22 51 41 Knoxville 18 10 7 1 0 21 48 50 Fayetteville 19 9 8 2 0 20 38 45 Macon 16 6 7 1 2 15 33 42 Quad City 18 7 10 1 0 15 42 53 Birmingham 19 4 10 1 4 13 44 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Huntsville 2

Quad City 3, Birmingham 0

Knoxville 3, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Macon 3, Roanoke 1

Quad City 3, Birmingham 2

Peoria 5, Knoxville 0

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.