All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|18
|13
|3
|2
|0
|28
|57
|47
|Evansville
|16
|11
|3
|0
|2
|24
|52
|36
|Roanoke
|20
|11
|7
|1
|1
|24
|57
|47
|Huntsville
|20
|10
|6
|4
|0
|24
|72
|64
|Knoxville
|17
|10
|6
|1
|0
|21
|48
|45
|Peoria
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|46
|41
|Fayetteville
|19
|9
|8
|2
|0
|20
|38
|45
|Macon
|15
|5
|7
|1
|2
|13
|30
|41
|Quad City
|17
|6
|10
|1
|0
|13
|39
|51
|Birmingham
|18
|4
|10
|0
|4
|12
|42
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Roanoke 1, Fayetteville 0
Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Huntsville 2
Quad City 3, Birmingham 0
Knoxville 3, Peoria 1
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Birmingham at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.