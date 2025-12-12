All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 18 13 3 2 0 28 57 47…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 18 13 3 2 0 28 57 47 Evansville 16 11 3 0 2 24 52 36 Roanoke 20 11 7 1 1 24 57 47 Huntsville 20 10 6 4 0 24 72 64 Knoxville 17 10 6 1 0 21 48 45 Peoria 18 10 8 0 0 20 46 41 Fayetteville 19 9 8 2 0 20 38 45 Macon 15 5 7 1 2 13 30 41 Quad City 17 6 10 1 0 13 39 51 Birmingham 18 4 10 0 4 12 42 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Roanoke 1, Fayetteville 0

Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Huntsville 2

Quad City 3, Birmingham 0

Knoxville 3, Peoria 1

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

