All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 44 Evansville 16 11 3 0 2 24 52 36 Huntsville 18 10 5 3 0 23 67 55 Roanoke 19 10 7 1 1 22 56 47 Peoria 17 10 7 0 0 20 45 38 Knoxville 16 9 6 1 0 19 45 44 Fayetteville 17 8 7 2 0 18 33 42 Macon 15 5 7 1 2 13 30 41 Birmingham 17 4 9 0 4 12 42 61 Quad City 16 5 10 1 0 11 36 51

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Peoria 0

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

