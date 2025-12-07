All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|53
|44
|Evansville
|16
|11
|3
|0
|2
|24
|52
|36
|Huntsville
|18
|10
|5
|3
|0
|23
|67
|55
|Roanoke
|19
|10
|7
|1
|1
|22
|56
|47
|Peoria
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|45
|38
|Knoxville
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|45
|44
|Fayetteville
|17
|8
|7
|2
|0
|18
|33
|42
|Macon
|15
|5
|7
|1
|2
|13
|30
|41
|Birmingham
|17
|4
|9
|0
|4
|12
|42
|61
|Quad City
|16
|5
|10
|1
|0
|11
|36
|51
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Macon 4, Huntsville 1
Peoria 2, Fayetteville 0
Evansville 5, Birmingham 1
Roanoke 3, Pensacola 2
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville 2, Peoria 0
Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.