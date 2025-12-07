All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 44…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 17 12 3 2 0 26 53 44 Evansville 16 11 3 0 2 24 52 36 Huntsville 17 10 5 2 0 22 64 51 Peoria 16 10 6 0 0 20 45 36 Roanoke 18 9 7 1 1 20 52 44 Knoxville 16 9 6 1 0 19 45 44 Fayetteville 16 7 7 2 0 16 31 42 Macon 15 5 7 1 2 13 30 41 Birmingham 17 4 9 0 4 12 42 61 Quad City 16 5 10 1 0 11 36 51

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Peoria 4

Quad City 4, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 4, Evansville 3

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2

Saturday’s Games

Macon 4, Huntsville 1

Peoria 2, Fayetteville 0

Evansville 5, Birmingham 1

Roanoke 3, Pensacola 2

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.