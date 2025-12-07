All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|17
|12
|3
|2
|0
|26
|53
|44
|Evansville
|16
|11
|3
|0
|2
|24
|52
|36
|Huntsville
|17
|10
|5
|2
|0
|22
|64
|51
|Peoria
|16
|10
|6
|0
|0
|20
|45
|36
|Roanoke
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|52
|44
|Knoxville
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|45
|44
|Fayetteville
|16
|7
|7
|2
|0
|16
|31
|42
|Macon
|15
|5
|7
|1
|2
|13
|30
|41
|Birmingham
|17
|4
|9
|0
|4
|12
|42
|61
|Quad City
|16
|5
|10
|1
|0
|11
|36
|51
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Peoria 4
Quad City 4, Knoxville 2
Birmingham 4, Huntsville 2
Macon 4, Evansville 3
Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2
Saturday’s Games
Macon 4, Huntsville 1
Peoria 2, Fayetteville 0
Evansville 5, Birmingham 1
Roanoke 3, Pensacola 2
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
