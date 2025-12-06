Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 1:25 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 16 12 3 1 0 25 51 41
Evansville 15 10 3 0 2 22 47 35
Huntsville 16 10 4 2 0 22 63 47
Knoxville 16 9 6 1 0 19 45 44
Peoria 15 9 6 0 0 18 43 36
Roanoke 17 8 7 1 1 18 49 42
Fayetteville 15 7 6 2 0 16 31 40
Birmingham 16 4 8 0 4 12 41 56
Macon 14 4 7 1 2 11 26 40
Quad City 16 5 10 1 0 11 36 51

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Quad City 1

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 3

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Peoria 4

Quad City 4, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 4, Evansville 3

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

