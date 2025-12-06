All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|16
|12
|3
|1
|0
|25
|51
|41
|Evansville
|15
|10
|3
|0
|2
|22
|47
|35
|Huntsville
|16
|10
|4
|2
|0
|22
|63
|47
|Knoxville
|16
|9
|6
|1
|0
|19
|45
|44
|Peoria
|15
|9
|6
|0
|0
|18
|43
|36
|Roanoke
|17
|8
|7
|1
|1
|18
|49
|42
|Fayetteville
|15
|7
|6
|2
|0
|16
|31
|40
|Birmingham
|16
|4
|8
|0
|4
|12
|41
|56
|Macon
|14
|4
|7
|1
|2
|11
|26
|40
|Quad City
|16
|5
|10
|1
|0
|11
|36
|51
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville 3, Quad City 1
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 3
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Peoria 4
Quad City 4, Knoxville 2
Birmingham 4, Huntsville 2
Macon 4, Evansville 3
Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.