All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 16 12 3 1 0 25 51 41 Evansville 15 10 3 0 2 22 47 35 Huntsville 16 10 4 2 0 22 63 47 Knoxville 16 9 6 1 0 19 45 44 Peoria 15 9 6 0 0 18 43 36 Roanoke 17 8 7 1 1 18 49 42 Fayetteville 15 7 6 2 0 16 31 40 Birmingham 16 4 8 0 4 12 41 56 Macon 14 4 7 1 2 11 26 40 Quad City 16 5 10 1 0 11 36 51

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Quad City 1

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 3

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Peoria 4

Quad City 4, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 4, Huntsville 2

Macon 4, Evansville 3

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

