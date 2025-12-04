All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|15
|11
|3
|1
|0
|23
|48
|39
|Huntsville
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|61
|43
|Evansville
|14
|10
|3
|0
|1
|21
|44
|31
|Knoxville
|15
|9
|5
|1
|0
|19
|43
|40
|Peoria
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|39
|31
|Roanoke
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|47
|39
|Fayetteville
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|26
|36
|Birmingham
|15
|3
|8
|0
|4
|10
|37
|54
|Macon
|13
|3
|7
|1
|2
|9
|22
|37
|Quad City
|15
|4
|10
|1
|0
|9
|32
|49
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville 3, Quad City 1
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 3
Friday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
