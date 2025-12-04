All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 15 11 3 1 0 23 48 39…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 15 11 3 1 0 23 48 39 Huntsville 15 10 3 2 0 22 61 43 Evansville 14 10 3 0 1 21 44 31 Knoxville 15 9 5 1 0 19 43 40 Peoria 14 9 5 0 0 18 39 31 Roanoke 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 39 Fayetteville 14 6 6 2 0 14 26 36 Birmingham 15 3 8 0 4 10 37 54 Macon 13 3 7 1 2 9 22 37 Quad City 15 4 10 1 0 9 32 49

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Quad City 1

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 3

Friday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

