All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|15
|10
|3
|2
|0
|22
|61
|43
|Evansville
|14
|10
|3
|0
|1
|21
|44
|31
|Pensacola
|14
|10
|3
|1
|0
|21
|44
|36
|Peoria
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|39
|31
|Roanoke
|16
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|47
|39
|Knoxville
|14
|8
|5
|1
|0
|17
|40
|39
|Fayetteville
|14
|6
|6
|2
|0
|14
|26
|36
|Birmingham
|14
|3
|7
|0
|4
|10
|34
|50
|Macon
|13
|3
|7
|1
|2
|9
|22
|37
|Quad City
|14
|4
|9
|1
|0
|9
|31
|46
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.
Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.