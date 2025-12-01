All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 15 10 3 2 0 22 61 43…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 15 10 3 2 0 22 61 43 Evansville 14 10 3 0 1 21 44 31 Pensacola 14 10 3 1 0 21 44 36 Peoria 14 9 5 0 0 18 39 31 Roanoke 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 39 Knoxville 14 8 5 1 0 17 40 39 Fayetteville 14 6 6 2 0 14 26 36 Birmingham 14 3 7 0 4 10 34 50 Macon 13 3 7 1 2 9 22 37 Quad City 14 4 9 1 0 9 31 46

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

