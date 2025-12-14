Spanish league game between Levante and Villarreal posponed because of bad weather

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league match between Levante and Villarreal originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of…

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league match between Levante and Villarreal originally scheduled for Sunday has been postponed because of heavy rain in the Valencia region.

The league said it made the decision after safety recommendations made by local authorities amid a weather alert issued in the region.

The league said a new date for the match will be set soon.

The game was set to take place at 1830 local time (1730 GMT).

Villarreal sits in third place and has won six in a row in the league. Levante is last and has lost five straight league matches.

