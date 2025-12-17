Live Radio
Spanish police detain 57 fans for their part in brawl before Granada-Cadiz game in October

The Associated Press

December 17, 2025, 7:32 AM

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police said Wednesday they have detained 57 fans suspected of participating in a fight before a second-division match in October.

Police said the fighting occurred in Granada on Oct. 25 before the game between southern rivals Granada and Cadiz.

The detentions were made across five cities following an investigation by local authorities. Police said the fans who were detained belonged to radical ultra groups.

Authorities said the fans attacked each other with bottles, street furniture and other blunt objects. Police intervened and seized pipes, a knife, brass knuckles and pyrotechnic devices.

___

