Sorokin stops 32 shots as Islanders shutout Lightning 2-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped all 32 shots he faced for his third shutout of the season, tying the Islanders’ franchise record for career shutouts, and New York beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 on Saturday night.

Sorokin recorded his 25th career shutout to tie Glenn “Chico” Resch for most in Islanders history.

Calum Ritchie scored in the third period and Casey Cizikas added an empty net goal with 2 seconds left.

Jonas Johansson finished with 17 saves for Tampa Bay, which lost its third consecutive game. The Lightning also lost to the Islanders in New York on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay was shutout for the first time this season.

The Islanders scored the winning goal in the second half of a four-minute power play chance after Brandon Hagel was called for a high-sticking double minor against Cizikas at 10:14 of the third period, a call that was upheld after video review.

After Tony DeAngelo fired a puck from the point that was deflected by Anders Lee, Ritchie collected it off the end boards, put it between his legs and chipped the puck past Johansson at 12:46.

Lightning captain Victor Hedman was activated off long-term injured reserve before the game and returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with an undisclosed injury.

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy missed his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury while Lightning leading-scorer Nikita Kucherov also missed Saturday due to an undisclosed injury.

Up next

Islanders: At Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Lightning: At Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

