PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sophia Wilson is returning to the Portland Thorns for the 2026 season.

The 25-year-old U.S. national team star has exercised the player option of her contract for an additional year, the National Women’s Soccer League team announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not revealed, but Sportico reported the option was worth $1 million.

Wilson did not play this season for the Thorns because she was on maternity leave for the birth of her daughter, Gianna. Formerly Sophia Smith, she married Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson in January.

“Bringing this new version of myself back to Portland is so special to me because Portland is where I started my professional career and it’s where I’ve really grown up in a lot of ways,” Wilson said in a statement released by the team. “I’m excited for the city. I love living there. I love the people there. I’m excited to get back with everyone and play in Providence Park, to play in front of the Riveters. There’s no place like it.”

In five seasons with the Thorns, she has scored 44 goals across all competitions. She was named the NWSL’s most valuable player in 2022 after helping Portland win the league championship.

She was also on the Thorns team that won the 2021 NWSL Shield and the 2021 Challenge Cup. She won the Golden Boot in 2023, when she led the league with 11 goals.

A Colorado native, Wilson was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NWSL draft out of Stanford, where she helped the Cardinal win the 2019 College Cup title. She scored three goals in the Cardinal’s semifinal victory over UCLA and was named the College Cup’s most valuable player.

“She is an exceptional global star that can change the game in an instant,” Thorns general manager Jeff Agoos said. “Sophia will strengthen our roster’s attack as we build on the success we saw in 2025, and we are happy that she will represent and fight for this incredible soccer community next season.”

Wilson was also on the national team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Fans dubbed the front line of Wilson, Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson “Triple Espresso.”

Wilson, who was also on the 2023 Women’s World Cup squad, has played in 58 games with the national team, scoring 24 goals. She was named U.S. Soccer women’s player of the year in 2022 and young player of the year in 2017.

