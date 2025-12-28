Simon Edvinsson scores winner in overtime as the Red Wings beat the Maple Leafs 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Simon Edvinsson scored with 3:14 remaining in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win…

DETROIT (AP) — Simon Edvinsson scored with 3:14 remaining in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night.

Edvinsson skated toward the crease and scored on a backhanded shot, helping the Red Wings maintain a two-point lead over Tampa Bay atop the Atlantic Division.

Moritz Seider and Mason Appleton scored in regulation for Detroit. Cam Talbot made 25 saves.

Matthew Knies and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto, and John Tavares assisted on both goals. Tavares has 56 points in 43 career games against the Red Wings. Dennis Hildeby made 33 saves.

The Red Wings are 7-3 in overtime games this season. The Maple Leafs have a 4-6 record in games that go into an extra session.

Detroit forward Patrick Kane returned to action after missing the previous six games due to an upper-body injury. Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sat out due to a lower-body injury.

Following a scoreless first period, the Maple Leafs broke through at 4:25 of the second on a power play. Set up by Auston Matthews, Knies scored in front while getting knocked to the ice.

Knies scored just the Maple Leafs’ fifth road power-play goal this season in the second. Toronto’s power-play unit came into the game ranked 30th in the league.

The Red Wings tied it with 59 seconds left in the period on Seider’s shot from near the blue line that eluded a screened Hildeby.

Robertson’s goal with 15:07 remaining briefly allowed Toronto to regain the advantage. Tavares dug the puck from the boards to Robertson, who beat Talbot with a slap shot.

Appleton tied it 23 seconds later with a shot from the right circle.

Detroit holds a 3-0 season series lead over Toronto. The Red Wings recorded back-to-back wins over the Maple Leafs in October.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Host New Jersey on Tuesday.

Red Wings: Host Winnipeg on Wednesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.