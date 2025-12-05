Siakam scores season-high 36 points as Pacers beat struggling Bulls 120-105

CHICAGO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 36 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 28 and the Indiana Pacers beat the…

CHICAGO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 36 points, Bennedict Mathurin added 28 and the Indiana Pacers beat the struggling Chicago Bulls 120-105 on Friday night.

The Pacers improved to 5-18, looking more like the team that advanced to the NBA Finals last season than the injury-ravaged crew that began the night with the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference. They went on a big run early in the third quarter and withstood a big push by Chicago in picking up their first win in 11 road games this season.

Siakam heated up after a scoreless first quarter. The three-time All-Star made five 3-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds. Mathurin hit six 3s.

Andrew Nembhard added 15 points and seven assists. Jay Huff had five blocks, helping the Pacers beat Chicago for the second time in seven days. They won 103-101 in Indianapolis on Saturday, when Siakam sank a 14-foot jumper with a second left.

The Bulls (9-13) lost their season-high sixth straight. They are 3-12 after winning six of their first seven games.

Coby White scored 22 after sitting out the previous three games because of a strained left calf. Matas Buzelis had 19 points and 12 rebounds. But the Bulls committed 19 turnovers.

Siakam scored 14 points in the second quarter as the Pacers grabbed a 62-57 halftime lead. He keyed a 20-6 run to start the third, scoring nine points.

Pacers: Host Sacramento on Monday night.

Bulls: Host Golden State on Sunday night. ___

