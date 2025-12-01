Sheffield Wednesday docked 6 more points for club’s financial turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Sheffield Wednesday was deducted another six points amid its financial troubles on Monday, leaving the historic English…

LONDON (AP) — Sheffield Wednesday was deducted another six points amid its financial troubles on Monday, leaving the historic English club on -10 points and massively adrift in last place in the second-tier Championship.

It means Wednesday has been docked a total of 18 points since being taken over by administrators last month after plunging into financial turmoil under the ownership of Thai businessman Dejphon Chansiri, which prompted protests from fans and sanctions from the league.

The club, which was founded in 1867 and was an original member of the Premier League in 1992, is 27 points from safety in the Championship and heading for relegation to England’s third division.

The latest punishment was for “multiple breaches of EFL regulations relating to payment obligations,” the English Football League said in a statement on X.

Wednesday was charged for failing to pay players in March, May, and June this year, and for other non-payments to its staff and Britain’s tax authority.

Chansiri, who is no longer the owner, also has been “prohibited from being an owner or director of any EFL club for a period of three years,” the EFL said.

The club was already subject to blocks on transfer fees for three windows before getting handed a 12-point deduction for going into administration — a form of bankruptcy protection.

The EFL said in its statement on Monday that it “is not seeking any further points deductions from the club.”

