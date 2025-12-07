Shay Maloney, Megan Keller lead unbeaten Fleet to 4-1 victory over two-time champion Frost

BOSTON (AP) — Shay Maloney scored to give Boston the lead, and Megan Keller added a goal and an assist…

BOSTON (AP) — Shay Maloney scored to give Boston the lead, and Megan Keller added a goal and an assist as the Fleet remained perfect with a 4-1 victory over the two-time defending champion Minnesota Frost on Sunday.

Maloney scored for the first time this season, unassisted with 2:57 remaining in the first period to give Boston a 1-0 lead. Keller used assists from Alina Müller and Haley Winn to score her second just 1:14 later and the Fleet (4-0-0-0) took a two-goal advantage into the second period.

The Frost (2-0-0-2) cut it to 2-1 on Klára Hymlárová first goal, 3:12 in, but Abby Newhook answered on a power play with her third goal, using assists from Keller and Winn for a two-goal lead.

Boston made it 4-1 on Theresa Schafzahl’s first netter of the season three minutes into the final period. Jamie Lee Rattray notched her third assist and Riley Brengman collected her first.

Aerin Frankel stopped 24 shots in goal for Boston, while Maddie Rooney finished with 31 saves for Minnesota.

Boston has shutout victories over Montreal and Vancouver at home and a 3-1 road win over Toronto in its unbeaten start.

Minnesota beat Boston to win the PWHL’s inaugural Walter Cup, and beat Ottawa last season to repeat.

Up Next

Boston: At New York on Dec. 17.

Minnesota: Hosts Boston on Dec. 19.

