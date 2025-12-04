Sharks visit the Stars, try to stop road losing streak

San Jose Sharks (13-12-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (18-5-5, in the Central Division) Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m.…

San Jose Sharks (13-12-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (18-5-5, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks travel to the Dallas Stars looking to end a four-game road slide.

Dallas has an 18-5-5 record overall and an 8-4-1 record in home games. The Stars have a 16-2-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

San Jose has a 4-7-0 record on the road and a 13-12-3 record overall. The Sharks have an 11-4-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has scored 17 goals with 19 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Macklin Celebrini has 14 goals and 26 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.