Sharks host the Flames after Klingberg’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (13-16-4, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-14-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Calgary Flames after John Klingberg’s two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Sharks’ 6-5 overtime win.

San Jose has a 16-14-3 record overall and a 3-4-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have a 14-4-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Calgary is 13-16-4 overall with a 4-3-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Flames are 8-3-2 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Flames won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has nine goals and 13 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Nazem Kadri has six goals and 22 assists for the Flames. Yegor Sharangovich has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

