Shane McClanahan, hoping to pitch for Rays for first time since 2023, gets $3.6M, 1-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Shane McClanahan, a two-time All-Star who last pitched in the major leagues in August 2023, avoided arbitration when he agreed Wednesday to a $3.6 million, one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Rays.

A 28-year-old left-hander, McClanahan gets a salary matching what he earned in each of the last two seasons of a two-year deal agreed to in January 2024.

“He’s having a really good offseason,” manager Kevin Cash said last week at the winter meetings. “He’s a huge part of our team, and we need him healthy. He’s working to be healthy.”

McClanahan, who turns 28 on April 28, is coming back from his second Tommy John surgery on Aug. 21, 2023. He left his third spring training start last March 22 because of an inflamed nerve in his left triceps and returned to make three minor league appearances from July 8-18, then had surgery Aug. 11 to deal with an issue around the nerve in his left triceps.

McClanahan had Tommy John surgery for the first time in 2015 and signed with the Rays after he was the 31st overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft. He finished seventh in 2021 AL Rookie of the Year voting after going 10-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 25 starts. He was 11-2 with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts before he got hurt in 2023.

He is eligible for free agency after the 2027 season.

Tampa Bay has 11 arbitration-eligible players remaining on track to exchange proposed salaries with the team on Jan. 8, including right-handers Bryan Baker, Shane Baz, Griffin Jax, Kevin Kelly, Ryan Pepiot, Edwin Uceta, and Steven Wilson. Also eligible are left-hander Garrett Cleavinger, catcher Nick Fortes and outfielders Josh Lowe and Richie Palacios.

