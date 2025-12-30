SGA scores 39 as Thunder win 140-129 to hand short-handed Hawks their 7th straight defeat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 39 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a big third quarter to…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 39 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder used a big third quarter to beat the skidding Atlanta Hawks 140-129 on Monday night.

Chet Holmgren had 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Jalen Williams added 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the NBA-leading Thunder (28-5).

Gilgeous-Alexander scored the Thunder’s first eight points. He made 15 of 24 field goals and all seven of his foul shots. He scored at least 20 points for the 104th consecutive game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 30 points and Onyeka Okongwu had 26 points and 14 rebounds for Atlanta (15-19), which has lost seven straight. The short-handed Hawks played without starters Trae Young (quad), Jalen Johnson (illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness).

The teams combined to shoot 86 3-pointers. The Hawks were 25 of 54 (46.3%), while the Thunder made 12 of 32 (37.5%). Oklahoma City scored 70 points in the paint compared to 36 for Atlanta.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of the Thunder’s 35 first-quarter points. His three-point play with 3.4 seconds remaining pulled Oklahoma City even. But first cousin Alexander-Walker swished a 45-footer as time expired to put the Hawks in front 38-35.

Atlanta extended the advantage to 54-44 on a 3-pointer by Luke Kennard, but the Thunder pulled to 69-68 on a basket by Holmgren. Another buzzer-beater, this one an 8-footer by Dyson Daniels, gave Atlanta a 74-70 lead at halftime.

Oklahoma City took control early in the third quarter, outscoring Atlanta 30-11 for a 100-85 lead with 5:43 left. Gilgeous-Alexander (nine points) and Lu Dort (six points) sparked the run.

Atlanta got as close as 106-103 on a three-point play by Kennard. But the Thunder scored the next seven points to take a 113-103 lead into the fourth.

The Hawks kept it close after that. A 3-pointer by Zacchariw Risacher cut the Oklahoma City lead to 129-125 with 4:36 left.

