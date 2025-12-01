Seth Curry rejoins Warriors as planned to reunite with older brother Stephen Curry

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just as planned, Seth Curry is back with the Golden State Warriors to reunite with older…

They began the season together at training camp before Seth was waived by the franchise Oct. 18 in a financial move, always with intentions of bringing back the veteran guard. His signing was announced Monday and the younger Curry got right to work at practice. Golden State waived forward Jackson Rowe, signed to a two-way contract in late January.

It’s unclear when the brothers will be on the court together again, given Stephen is sidelined with a left quadriceps contusion and muscle strain after being injured in a loss to the Rockets on Wednesday night. He is set to be reevaluated Thursday.

“I think everybody in the league knows what I bring to the table as far as my game, just being able to spread the floor, make shots, just create offense,” Seth Curry told reporters after practice. “They know what I bring, and I think the whole league knows what I bring, so just try to provide that as soon as possible.”

The 35-year-old Seth Curry did appear in six preseason games for Golden State in 2013 then played for the team’s G League Santa Cruz Warriors that year — with the brothers playing all of 100 seconds together during the fourth quarter of two games during that ’13 preseason.

This marks his 10th team in 12 seasons. Curry has averaged 10 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists playing 22.5 minutes per game for Brooklyn, Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Memphis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Portland and Sacramento.

“I’m comfortable in that situation. I’ve always been able to adapt throughout my career. I kind of took pride on adapting to different situations and playing well pretty much wherever I’ve been no matter the circumstances,” Seth Curry said when he originally joined the Warriors. “When I get on that floor you ask the coaches I’ve played for, the fans who watch me night in night out, my teammates, I’m pretty much able to produce everywhere I go.”

He averaged 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds playing 15.6 minutes for the Hornets last season.

Now Seth Curry joins a deep Warriors team struggling to consistently take care of the ball — a focal point nightly for coach Steve Kerr. He said he will be looking at different combinations to improve both offensively and defensively without Stephen Curry.

“I have to look in the mirror and ask myself, ‘Why are we turning it over more?’” Kerr said Saturday. “When I watch tape, I get back to two things, on the players’ side it’s the decision-making, on my side it’s the rhythm and the flow of the stuff that we’re running. There needs to be improvement on both counts. And that’s how this always works, it’s a collaboration. We win and I’ve got to find ways to get these guys a better picture so the decision-making is easier for them.”

