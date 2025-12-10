Sennecke’s buzzer beater forces OT and Ducks slip by Penguins 4-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Beckett Sennecke scored a short-handed goal with 1 second remaining to force overtime, Leo Carlsson scored in…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Beckett Sennecke scored a short-handed goal with 1 second remaining to force overtime, Leo Carlsson scored in the shootout and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Tuesday night for their fifth win in seven games.

The 19-year-old Sennecke eluded three defenders and his shot deflected off the glove of Pittsburgh’s Erik Karlsson and into the net. A replay review confirmed the shot beat the buzzer.

Ville Husso made 45 saves, including seven in overtime, and stopped all three shots in the shootout.

Jackson LaCombe and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks. Noel Acciari, Tommy Novak and Anthony Mantha scored for the Penguins, and Arturs Silovs stopped 25 shots as Pittsburgh suffered its second consecutive shootout loss.

Mantha put the Penguins ahead 3-2 on the power play with 3:55 remaining. Sidney Crosby won a faceoff and assisted on Mantha’s goal for his 1,717th career point, moving him within five of Mario Lemieux’s franchise record.

Novak poked in a rebound of his own shot with 19 seconds left in the second period to tie it at 2-all, extending his goal streak to four games.

LaCombe scored from a nearly impossible angle in the second period to make it 1-all. He was nearly parallel with the goal line when he flicked the puck between Silovs’ head and the near post.

Terry put the Ducks ahead 2-1 later in the second when he secured a bouncing puck and slammed it past Silovs.

Sennecke assisted on LaCombe’s goal. The rookie has 26 points in 30 games, becoming the fastest teenager in Ducks history to reach 25 points. Mason McTavish took 40 games to reach the mark in 2022-23.

FLYERS 4, SHARKS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny got his 500th NHL point and Dan Vladar only had to make 17 saves as Philadelphia beat San Jose.

Konecny helped tie the game at 1-1 late in the first period when he backhanded a lofty puck into the neutral zone. Christian Dvorak found it and promptly deked to his back hand for an easy score with 1:21 to play in the period.

The assist was Konecny’s 500th career point. He added an empty-net goal with 1:43 left to play.

Vladar, a career backup with Boston and Calgary before signing with the Flyers in the offseason, was busy late when San Jose pulled goalie Alex Nedeljkovic with just under four minutes left.

The Sharks scored first when Collin Graf drilled home a cross-slot pass from John Klingberg 11:33 into the game.

Carl Grundstrom, recalled from the AHL’s Lehigh Valley recently to replace the injured Tyson Foerster, tipped home a long-distance wrist shot by defender Nick Seeler to give the Flyers a 2-1 lead at the 3:20 mark of the second period.

With 11 seconds remaining in the period, Noah Cates took a pass from Bobby Brink and wristed it past Nedeljkovic for a 3-1 lead.

LIGHTNING 6, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Tampa Bay scored three times in the first period, Darren Raddysh scored a pair of third-period goals, and the Lightning coasted to a win over Montreal.

Brayden Point, Pontus Holmberg and Nikita Kucherov had goals in the first period to help the Lightning snap a four-game losing streak. Charle-Edouard D’Astous added a second-period goal for Tampa Bay.

Jonas Johansson made 26 saves in his fourth consecutive start in relief of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who was placed on injured reserve on Monday with an undisclosed injury.

Oliver Kapanen scored a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period for Montreal. Jakub Dobes allowed three goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Sam Montembeault to start the second period. Montembeault, making his first appearance since Dec. 2, surrendered three goals on 12 shots.

Cole Caufield’s 11-game point streak came to an end in the loss.

HURRICANES 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eric Robinson ended a 10-game stretch without a goal by breaking a third-period tie and Carolina beat Buffalo.

Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook had Carolina’s other goals and Andrei Svechnikov supplied two assists. Brandon Bussi made 23 saves to improve his record to 9-1-0 for the Hurricanes, who wrapped up a 4-3-0 homestand. Bussi is the only Carolina goalie to win a game since Nov. 17.

Dmitri Voronkov scored on a first-period power play for the Blue Jackets, who’ve lost back-to-back games in regulation for the first time in more than a month. Jet Greaves stopped 27 shots, but Columbus has been outscored 45-28 in the third periods of games this season.

Voronkov scored with 7:21 remaining in the opening period on just the second Columbus shot of the game.

Jarvis responded at 9:42 of the second period for his team-leading 17th goal. It was his sixth goal during the homestand.

Robinson took a pass from Taylor Hall and delivered his first goal since Nov. 15, coming against one of his former teams. Staal tacked on a power-play goal with 6:22 left. Martinook’s goal with 1:15 to play was an empty-net, short-handed tally.

DEVILS 4, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA (AP) — Cody Glass scored the tiebreaking goal on a wrist shot with 7:36 remaining, and New Jersey beat Ottawa to snap a five-game skid.

Jakob Markstrom stopped 35 shots, making several saves in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Arseny Gritsyuk had a goal and two assists for the Devils, who also got goals from Simon Nemec and Paul Cotter. New Jersey had scored just once over its previous three games.

The Senators were perfect on the power play. Drake Batherson scored twice with the man advantage and Tim Stutzle also had a power-play goal.

Linus Ullmark made 28 saves for Ottawa. The Senators also went 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

Both teams found the back of the net twice in the first period after struggling to score recently.

Ottawa struck 96 seconds when Batherson scooped up a rebound and lifted it over Markstrom. New Jersey responded a few minutes later when Nemec stepped into a shot from the high slot and beat Ullmark.

The Senators went ahead when Stutzle snapped home his first in eight games.

Connor Brown found Gritsyuk, who he raised one past Ullmark to make it 2-2 with 2:01 left in the first.

New Jersey took the lead four minutes into the second. A giveaway by Jordan Spence allowed Cotter to break in alone and tuck a backhand shot past Ullmark.

ISLANDERS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Emil Heineman scored in the fourth round of the shootout after New York allowed a tying goal in the closing seconds of regulation, and the Islanders beat Vegas.

Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping all four Vegas attempts in the shootout.

Bo Horvat scored twice, while Marc Gatcomb and Simon Holmstrom also scored for the Islanders, who moved to 5-0 against Pacific Division opponents.

Pavel Dorofeyev tied the game for Vegas with 14 seconds remaining in regulation. Just before the end of the third period, New York’s Kyle MacLean was called for a high stick, but the Islanders weathered the penalty.

Heineman scored the winner in the shootout by beating Carter Hart with a shot just under his glove. The Islanders trailed 2-0 in the first period before scoring three straight goals.

Ivan Barbashev, Mitch Marner and Noah Hanifin added goals for the Golden Knights as their four-game win streak was halted.

Hart lost for the first time in three starts since returning to the NHL. The 27-year-old goalie was one of five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players acquitted of sexual assault in July.

BRUINS 5, BLUES 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mark Kastelic and Fraser Minten scored two goals each and Boston rallied to beat St. Louis.

Pavel Zacha scored an empty-net goal, while David Pastrnak had two assists in his first game since Nov. 16 after missing five games with an undisclosed injury. Sean Kuraly also had two assists for the Bruins, who won their third straight game and their second against the Blues in the last five days.

Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves.

Robert Thomas scored twice for the Blues and Joel Hofer made 26 saves.

Kastelic connected with a bouncing puck in the Blues crease and put it into the back of the net to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 8:01 of the third. Minten added an unassisted goal three minutes later.

STARS 4, JETS 3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jason Robertson scored his team-leading 19th goal and Mikko Rantanen had three assists as Dallas extended its point streak to 11 games with a victory over Winnipeg.

The Stars are 9-0-2 in their last 11. They’ve also earned at least one point in 13 straight road games (9-0-4), extending their franchise record.

Esa Lindell, Roope Hintz and Alexander Petrovic also scored for Dallas (21-5-5). Wyatt Johnston added two assists, and Rantanen pushed his point streak to seven games (three goals, 11 assists).

Backup goalie Casey DeSmith stopped 30 shots. He’s only lost once in regulation this season (7-1-3).

Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Jets (14-14-1) in the opener of a four-game homestand. Logan Stanley also had a goal and Kyle Connor picked up a pair of assists.

Eric Comrie made 15 saves for Winnipeg, which is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games.

Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel juggled all four lines to try to spark more secondary scoring, including moving winger Gabriel Vilardi off the top line with Connor and Scheifele and putting Alex Iafallo into his spot.

SABRES 4, OILERS 3, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch scored 33 seconds into overtime and Buffalo snapped a three-game losing streak with a victory over Edmonton.

Josh Doan had a pair of goals and Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists for the Sabres, who won just their third road game of the season. Rasmus Dahlin had three assists.

Colten Ellis saved all six shots he faced in the Sabres’ net before leaving the game late in the first period due to an injury and being replaced by Alex Lyon, who made 21 saves.

Connor McDavid had two goals for the Oilers, including one with just two seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime. Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers and Stuart Skinner made 24 stops.

Doan now has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last six games. Thompson moved into a tie with of Tuch for the team lead with 26 points.

PREDATORS 4, AVALANCHE 3, SO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored the only goal in a shootout to give Nashville a victory over Colorado.

Jonathan Marchessault, Reid Schaefer and Brady Skjei scored in regulation for the Predators (11-14-4), who have won three of four. Juuse Saros made 39 saves.

Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar scored for the NHL-leading Avalanche (21-2-7), who dropped to 0-4 in shootouts this season. Scott Wedgewood stopped 26 shots in regulation and overtime.

With the game tied 2-all, Skjei’s shot from the right point through traffic beat a screened Wedgewood on the far side with 7:02 remaining in the third period.

With the Avalanche trailing late and Wedgewood pulled for an extra attacker, Makar scored a power-play goal with eight seconds left to send the game to overtime.

