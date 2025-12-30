Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly sent off in 100th appearance, will miss last 16 game at Africa Cup

TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly will miss his side’s Africa Cup of Nations last 16 match after…

TANGIER, Morocco (AP) — Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly will miss his side’s Africa Cup of Nations last 16 match after getting sent off in his 100th appearance for the team.

The 34-year-old Koulibaly, who led Senegal to victory at the 2021 edition of the tournament, was sent off Tuesday in the 71st minute of a 3-0 win over Benin in Group D in Tangier.

Koulibaly was initially shown a yellow card for his foul on Aiyegun Tosin, when he stamped on the back of the Benin forward’s ankle with his boot, but it was upgraded to red after a VAR review.

His absence made little difference as Cherif Ndiaye went on to convert a penalty in stoppage time to seal the win as Senegal won Group D, ensuring it stays in Tangier for its first knockout game on Saturday against a third-place finisher from Groups B, E or F.

