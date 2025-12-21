Senators visit the Bruins after Perron’s 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (17-13-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (20-15-1, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ottawa Senators (17-13-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (20-15-1, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -142, Bruins +119; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit the Boston Bruins after David Perron scored two goals in the Senators’ 6-4 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Boston is 20-15-1 overall and 7-5-0 against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have scored 116 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

Ottawa is 17-13-4 overall and 4-2-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Senators are 16-5-1 when scoring at least three goals.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Senators won 5-3 in the last matchup. Tim Stutzle led the Senators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Geekie has 25 goals and 14 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Drake Batherson has 13 goals and 19 assists for the Senators. Stutzle has five goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Senators: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.