Senators head to the Canadiens in Atlantic Division play

Ottawa Senators (12-9-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-8-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Ottawa Senators in a matchup of Atlantic Division squads.

Montreal has a 4-2-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 13-8-3 record overall. The Canadiens have a -3 scoring differential, with 82 total goals scored and 85 conceded.

Ottawa has gone 12-9-4 overall with a 3-2-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators have a 7-2-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Canadiens won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Hutson has four goals and 16 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Sanderson has five goals and 15 assists for the Senators. Shane Pinto has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

