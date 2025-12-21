See how players have qualified for the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Players expected to compete in the 90th Masters on April 9-12 and how they qualified for…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Players expected to compete in the 90th Masters on April 9-12 and how they qualified for their invitations. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur):

Masters champions (lifetime)

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Angel Cabrera, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Fred Couples.

PGA champions (five years)

Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas.

U.S. Open champions (five years)

J.J. Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick.

British Open champions (five years)

Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa.

Players Championship winners (three years)

TBD on March 15.

NCAA champion

a-Michael LaSasso.

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up

a-Mason Howell, a-Jackson Herrington.

British Amateur champion

a-Ethan Fang.

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

a-Brandon Holtz.

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

a-Fifa Laopakdee.

Latin America Amateur champion

TBD on Jan. 18.

Top 12 and ties from the 2025 Masters

Justin Rose, Sungjae Im, Ludvig Aberg, Corey Conners, Jason Day, Harris English, Max Homa.

Top four and ties from the 2025 PGA Championship

Davis Riley.

Top four and ties from the 2025 U.S. Open

Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz.

Scottish Open champion

Chris Gotterup

Top four and ties from the 2025 British Open

Haotong Li

Spanish Open champion

Marco Penge.

Japan Open champion

Naoyuki Kataoka.

Hong Kong Open champion

Tom McKibbin.

Australian Open champion

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

South African Open champion

TBD on March 1.

PGA Tour winners since the 2025 Masters (full FedEx Cup points excluding the fall events)

Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Ryan Fox, Keegan Bradley, Aldrich Potgieter, Brian Campbell, Kurt Kitayama, Tommy Fleetwood.

Field from the 2025 Tour Championship

Russell Henley, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Shane Lowry, Nick Taylor, Harry Hall, Jacob Bridgeman, Akshay Bhatia.

Top 50 from the final Official World Golf Ranking in 2025

Alex Noren, Aaron Rai, Kristoffer Reitan, Max Greyserman, Michael Brennan, Michael Kim, Sami Valimaki, Rasmus Hojgaard, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Gerard, Si Woo Kim, Johnny Keefer, Sam Stevens.

Top 50 from the Official World Golf Ranking on March 30, 2026

TBD.

Special Invitations

TBA.

