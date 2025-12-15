Seattle and Colorado hit the ice in Western Conference action

Colorado Avalanche (23-2-7, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-12-6, in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Colorado Avalanche (23-2-7, in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-12-6, in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche square off in Western Conference action.

Seattle is 12-12-6 overall and 7-6-3 at home. The Kraken have an 11-3-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Colorado is 23-2-7 overall and 10-2-5 in road games. The Avalanche have a 14-0-4 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has nine goals and 10 assists for the Kraken. Mason Marchment has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 26 goals and 29 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, 7.4 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

