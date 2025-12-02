Scheffler returns at World Challenge and Rory McIlroy ends his year at the Australian Open

PGA Tour HERO WORLD CHALLENGE Site: Nassau, Bahamas Course: Albany GC. Yardage: 7,449. Par: 72. Prize money: $5 million. Winner’s…

PGA Tour

HERO WORLD CHALLENGE

Site: Nassau, Bahamas

Course: Albany GC. Yardage: 7,449. Par: 72.

Prize money: $5 million. Winner’s share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, Noon to 2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

FedEx Cup champion: Tommy Fleetwood.

Last tournament: Sami Valimaki won the RSM Classic.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler plays for the first time since the Ryder Cup. He is a two-time winner of the Hero World Challenge. … Tiger Woods is the tournament host but is not playing again as he recovers from another back surgery. He has played his tournament once since 2019. … Half the 20-man field took part in the Ryder Cup, including U.S. captain Keegan Bradley and European assistant captain Alex Noren. … The “World” Challenge has seven players from outside the United States. … Andrew Novak and Chris Gotterup, both among the top 50 in the world, are making their debut in his holiday event. … Jordan Spieth has not played since he failed to qualify for the BMW Championship in August. He fell out of the top 60 in the FedEx Cup by not playing in the fall. … World ranking points are on the line in this unofficial tournament. Billy Horschel is at No. 43 and not yet eligible for the Masters. A good week is likely to sew up his spot.

Next week: Grant Thornton Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

European tour and PGA Tour of Australasia

CROWN AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Site: Melbourne, Australia.

Course: Royal Melbourne GC. Yardage: 7,086. Par: 71.

Prize money: AD2 million ($1.3 million). Winner’s share: AD323,000 ($211,145).

Television: Wednesday-Friday, 8 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. (NBC sports app), 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8-11 p.m. (NBC Sports app), 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Ryggs Johnston.

Race to Dubai leader: David Puig.

Last week: David Puig won the Australian PGA Championship.

Notes: Rory McIlroy makes his final start of his most memorable season that includes the Masters and another title as European No. 1. … The winner earns an invitation to the Masters. … The Australian Open is the fifth oldest national championship behind the British Open, U.S. Open, South African Open and Canadian Open. … Notable Australians in the field include Adam Scott, Geoff Ogilvy and Karl Vilips, who won on the PGA Tour for the first time this year. … The LIV Golf contingency is strong this week. The field 11 players from the Saudi-funded league, three of them former Australian Open champions in Abraham Ancer, Matt Jones and Joaquin Niemann. … Cam Smith is the only LIV player who already is exempt for the Masters. … Americans in the field include Charley Hoffman and Matt McCarty. … Pongsapak “Fifa” Laopakdee is playing after winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship last month.

Next week: Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://golf.com.au/

___

European tour and Sunshine Tour

NEDBANK GOLF CHALLENGE

Site: Sun City, South Africa.

Course: Gary Player CC. Yardage: 7,819. Par: 72.

Prize money: $6 million. Winner’s share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Johannes Veerman.

Race to Dubai leader: David Puig.

Last week: David Puig won the Australian PGA Championship.

Notes: Will Zalatoris plays for the first time since the PGA Championship in May. He has been recovering from surgery for two herniated disks. … Viktor Hovland is playing for the second time since the Ryder Cup. Hovland tied for sixth in the India Championship. … This is the only week with two tournaments on the European tour schedule. It is co-sanctioning events on the Sunshine Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia (Australian Open). … Among other PGA Tour members in the field is Nick Taylor of Canada. … South African stars in the field include Garrick Higgo and Aldrich Potgieter, both of whom won on the PGA Tour this year. … Marco Penge, who earned a PGA Tour card from the Race to Dubai, is making his second straight European tour start. He played the Australian PGA Championship last week. … LIV Golf players in the field are Adrian Meronk and Tom McKibbin. This is McKibbin’s seventh tournament since the LIV Golf season ended.

Next week: Alfred Dunhill Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/ and https://sunshinetour.com/

___

PGA Tour Champions

SKECHERS WORLD CHAMPIONS CUP

Site: Clearwater, Florida.

Course: Feather Sound CC. Yardage: 3,536. Par: 36.

Prize money: $1.35 million. Winner’s share: $100,000 per player.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon (ESPN+), noon to 4 p.m. (ESPN). Sunday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+), 1-5 p.m. (ESPN).

Defending champion: United States.

Charles Schwab Cup champion: Stewart Cink.

Last tournament: Stewart Cink won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

Notes: This is the second playing of a tri-match among Americans, Europeans and an International team of players from the other parts of the world. … The nine-hole matches feature a Scotch sixsome (modified alternate shot), sixsomes (better ball) and singles. Low score is worth two points per hole, next is one point and the highest score gets no points. … Jim Furyk is the U.S. captain. His team includes Charles Schwab Cup champion Stewart Cink and Steve Stricker, who is playing for the first time since the summer because of disk replacement surgery in his upper back. … Darren Clarke is European captain. His team has three other Ryder Cup captains in Bernhard Langer, Thomas Bjorn and Colin Montgomerie. … Mike Weir leads the International team that has Steven Alker and double senior major winner Angel Cabrera. … Each captain plays, while the assistant captains do not. The event is held Thursday and Friday, no golf Saturday, and singles on Sunday.

Next tournament: PNC Championship on Dec. 20-21.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Golf Nippon Series JT Cup, Tokyo Yomiuri CC, Tokyo. Defending champion: Shaun Norris. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Legends Tour: MCB Mauritius Legends, Constance Belle Mare Plage, Post de Flacq, Mauritius. Defending champion: Peter Baker. Online: https://www.legendstour.com/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.