Santi Aldama scores a career-high 37 points, with 7 3-pointers, to lead the Grizzlies past the Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Santi Aldama made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 137-128 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in 21 points, GG Jackson II had 18 points, and Jock Landale added 17.

Cam Spencer dished out a career high 13 assists to go with 11 points, while Aldama added a season-high seven assists to help the Grizzlies snap a two-game losing streak.

Memphis shot 56% from the field and made 19 3-pointers.

Kyle Filipowski led Utah with 25 points and 13 rebounds while Keyonte George added 24 points. Taylor Hendricks had a career-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Ace Bailey chipped in 17.

Memphis never trailed during the first half, after shooting 54% from the field, and built a 15-point lead late in the second quarter while scoring baskets on six straight possessions. Landale and Jaylen Wells each made back-to-back baskets to cap the run and put the Grizzlies up 65-50.

The Jazz rallied to make it a one-possession game in the final minute before halftime. George fueled a 17-4 run with three baskets, then Svi Mykhailiuk punctuated the run by cutting to the rim for a layup that trimmed Memphis’ lead to 69-67.

Utah took its first lead of the game 93 seconds into the third quarter, going in front 71-69 on a running dunk from Filipowski.

The Grizzlies pulled away again late in the third and went up 111-101 when Jaren Jackson Jr. opened the fourth quarter with a layup. Aldama scored 16 points in the third quarter to rally Memphis after the Grizzlies fell behind.

Grizzlies: Host Milwaukee on Friday night.

Jazz: Host Detroit on Friday night.

