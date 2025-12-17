San Jose takes on Dallas following Celebrini’s 2-goal showing

Dallas Stars (22-7-5, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-14-3, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California; Thursday,…

Dallas Stars (22-7-5, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-14-3, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Dallas Stars after Macklin Celebrini scored two goals in the Sharks’ 6-3 win over the Calgary Flames.

San Jose has a 10-5-3 record in home games and a 17-14-3 record overall. The Sharks have a 15-4-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

Dallas is 22-7-5 overall and 11-2-4 on the road. The Stars have a 12-1-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Stars won the previous matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Celebrini has 18 goals and 33 assists for the Sharks. Tyler Toffoli has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 20 goals and 20 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has scored five goals and added nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.