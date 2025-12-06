Sacramento takes on Miami, looks to break 4-game skid

Sacramento Kings (5-17, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (14-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Saturday, 8…

Sacramento Kings (5-17, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (14-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -8; over/under is 239

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to stop its four-game slide with a victory over Miami.

The Heat are 10-2 in home games. Miami is second in the NBA with 29.9 assists per game. Davion Mitchell leads the Heat averaging 7.8.

The Kings are 2-10 in road games. Sacramento ranks ninth in the Western Conference scoring 49.0 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 11.8.

The Heat are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 50.0% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Heat give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is scoring 11.9 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Heat. Norman Powell is averaging 28.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 119.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 108.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (toe).

Kings: Dennis Schroder: out (hip), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.