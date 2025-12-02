Sacramento takes on Houston, seeks to break 3-game slide

Sacramento Kings (5-16, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (13-5, third in the Western Conference) Houston; Wednesday, 8…

Sacramento Kings (5-16, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (13-5, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Houston.

The Rockets have gone 6-4 against Western Conference teams. Houston leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 49.2 boards. Steven Adams paces the Rockets with 9.4 rebounds.

The Kings have gone 4-14 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento allows 122.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Rockets are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 49.9% the Kings allow to opponents. The Kings average 111.8 points per game, 0.6 more than the 111.2 the Rockets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Rockets. Kevin Durant is averaging 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists over the past 10 games.

Zach LaVine is shooting 49.1% and averaging 20.7 points for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 120.9 points, 49.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle), Tari Eason: out (oblique).

Kings: Dennis Schroder: day to day (hip), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

