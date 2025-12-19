Sacramento plays Portland, looks to break home losing streak

Portland Trail Blazers (10-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-20, 13th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California;…

Portland Trail Blazers (10-16, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (6-20, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento takes on Portland looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Kings are 4-17 against conference opponents. Sacramento allows 122.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have gone 8-11 against Western Conference opponents. Portland gives up 121.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Kings average 110.8 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 121.9 the Trail Blazers give up. The Trail Blazers average 118.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 122.4 the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Kings. Dennis Schroder is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 7.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.6 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 113.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Drew Eubanks: day to day (thumb), Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: day to day (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

