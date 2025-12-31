Sacramento plays Boston in non-conference matchup

Boston Celtics (20-12, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-24, 14th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Thursday,…

Boston Celtics (20-12, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-24, 14th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento and Boston meet in non-conference action.

The Kings have gone 5-10 at home. Sacramento is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Celtics are 10-7 on the road. Boston ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The Kings average 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer makes per game than the Celtics give up (14.2). The Celtics average 15.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

Derrick White is averaging 18.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.0 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 43.0 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (achilles), Chris Boucher: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.