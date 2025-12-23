Sacramento hosts Detroit after overtime win against Houston

Detroit Pistons (22-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (7-22, 15th in the Western Conference) Sacramento, California; Tuesday,…

Detroit Pistons (22-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (7-22, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -9; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts the Detroit Pistons following the Sacramento Kings’ 125-124 overtime win against the Houston Rockets.

The Kings are 4-9 on their home court. Sacramento is fifth in the Western Conference with 15.0 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.5.

The Pistons are 9-4 on the road. Detroit ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 26.2 assists per game led by Cade Cunningham averaging 9.2.

The Kings average 111.5 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 111.8 the Pistons give up. The Pistons are shooting 47.7% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 49.5% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 14 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Kings. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 27.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 27 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Pistons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 111.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Pistons: 7-2, averaging 118.2 points, 48.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Drew Eubanks: out (thumb), Zach LaVine: out (ankle), Devin Carter: day to day (ankle), Doug McDermott: day to day (knee), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee).

Pistons: Ronald Holland II: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

