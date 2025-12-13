Sacramento heads to Minnesota for conference showdown

Sacramento Kings (6-19, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-9, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday, 7…

Sacramento Kings (6-19, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-9, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -12.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference action Sunday.

The Timberwolves are 11-8 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Kings are 4-16 in conference games. Sacramento averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 6-10 when winning the turnover battle.

The Timberwolves average 119.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 122.6 the Kings give up. The Kings average 111.2 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 115.0 the Timberwolves allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 117-112 in overtime on Nov. 25. DeMar DeRozan scored 33 points to help lead the Kings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is shooting 49.9% and averaging 23.0 points for the Timberwolves. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DeRozan is averaging 17.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 42.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Mike Conley: out (achilles), Bones Hyland: day to day (knee), Anthony Edwards: out (foot).

Kings: Drew Eubanks: day to day (thumb), Dennis Schroder: day to day (hip), Domantas Sabonis: out (knee), Zach LaVine: day to day (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

