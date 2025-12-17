Sabres take winning streak into home matchup against the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (17-9-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7:30…

Philadelphia Flyers (17-9-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (14-14-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres head into a matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers as winners of three straight games.

Buffalo has a 9-5-2 record at home and a 14-14-4 record overall. The Sabres have a 13-3-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

Philadelphia has a 7-4-2 record in road games and a 17-9-6 record overall. The Flyers have conceded 87 goals while scoring 91 for a +4 scoring differential.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Flyers won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has scored 16 goals with 13 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Travis Konecny has nine goals and 20 assists for the Flyers. Trevor Zegras has scored seven goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Flyers: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

