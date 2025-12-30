Sabres take on the Stars on 9-game winning streak

Buffalo Sabres (20-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (25-7-7, in the Central Division) Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Buffalo Sabres (20-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Dallas Stars (25-7-7, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres will attempt to keep their nine-game win streak alive when they visit the Dallas Stars.

Dallas is 25-7-7 overall and 12-5-2 in home games. The Stars have a 10-1-4 record in games decided by a goal.

Buffalo has an 8-9-2 record on the road and a 20-14-4 record overall. The Sabres have an 8-3-2 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 15 goals and 39 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Tage Thompson has 18 goals and 16 assists for the Sabres. Noah Ostlund has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Sabres: 9-1-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

