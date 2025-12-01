Sabres center Josh Norris returns from injury, matches career-best with 3 points

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo center Josh Norris matched his career-best single game points total in the Sabres’ 5-1 win…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo center Josh Norris matched his career-best single game points total in the Sabres’ 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night, making a triumphant return to the lineup after sustaining an upper-body injury in the team’s season opener.

Norris scored two goals and assisted on the opening goal 2:46 into the game. His second goal gave the Sabres a commanding 5-1 lead less than a minute into the third period. It was Norris’ sixth three-point game and his first since Jan. 30 against Washington while playing for Ottawa.

That same game was the last time he also had a goal and an assist in the opening period.

Coach Lindy Ruff said Norris’ remarkable return wasn’t something that he anticipated.

“It’s speed combined with puck support,” Ruff said. “The puck support was real good, real evident it led to goals. It was a night where we were really connective.”

The 26-year-old Norris, a first-round draft pick by the San Jose Sharks in 2017, has struggled with injuries and appeared in only his fifth game with Buffalo since being acquired in a trade last season. The Sabres are his first new team after spending parts of his first six season with the Senators. They have been waiting for him to take on a larger role, so this game could give him some much-needed momentum.

Norris was injured in the season-opening 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 9.

